Laura Ingraham Reassures JD Vance That He’s a ‘Really Fun and Funny’ Guy Amid Growing Unfavorability Polling | Video

JD Vance is “serious” and “seriously smart” Laura Ingraham told the GOP vice presidential candidate on “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday night, and he’s also “really fun” and “really funny” as opposed to the “giggle and vibe show that seems to work for a lot of women voters out there,” she added.

Ingraham’s commentary was in response to favorability polling from an ABC News/Ipsos poll that’s revealed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is seen favorably 42%-31% as opposed to Vance’s 32%-44%.

Vance’s strategy to counterbalance such polling “is just to get out there and meet as many people as possible,” he said. He and presidential candidate Donald Trump “don’t do the scripted stuff,” Vance added.

“We don’t only speak in front of a teleprompter. We actually like to get out there and give some unscripted remarks, some press conferences, and also just go out there and talk to people.”

Vance also insisted that he hasn’t a lot if stock in polling. “What I put stock in is the wisdom of the American people and the fact that if we go out there, make our case, don’t hide behind a teleprompter, but get out there and meet people. The American people are gonna like me and Donald Trump. I have no doubt about that,” he insisted.

The pair also discussed a piece published by Salon about Vance’s beard, and how it represents the Republican party’s portrayal of masculinity in 2024. Ingraham asked Vance if his beard is “his best prop” to which he answered, “A few years ago, my wife and I went on vacation. I didn’t shave for a few days. And then she said, I like the beard, you should keep it. I, of course, am mainly concerned about an audience of one, happy wife, happy life. And so long as my wife likes it, the beard is staying, and that’s that.”

The same ABC News/Ipsos polling found that Harris is leading Trump 50%-46% among all adults and registered voters, (roughly the same as she was before the Democratic National Convention), and 52%-46% among likely voters. Harris also leads by 13 points among female voters, while Trump leads by 5 points among male voters.