Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Disagree on if Harris Is Actually Tying Trump: ‘It’s a Knife Fight in a Phone Booth’ | Video

Donald Trump should say he’s an underdog in the 2024 presidential election, so says Jeanine Pirro on Tuesday’s episode of “The Five.”

According to the Fox News pundit, Vice President Kamala Harris is “losing airspeed and altitude” and “that’s why she knows that she is smart to say she’s the underdog.” The result, Pirro added while parroting Politico, is that “it’s like a knife fight in a phone booth.”

“At this point, if I were Trump, I’d say I was the underdog, too. Because I think they could both plausibly say that,” she continued. “[Trump is] up when you look at the path to 270 in the electoral college, and she’s up in the national average.”

“The polls are going to be what they are. I do think it’s kind of funny coming out of Labor Day weekend; everybody was home or visiting wherever they were, and they come back from whatever individual bubble they were in. And they come back and say, ‘Nobody I know is voting for Kamala Harris,’ or, ‘Nobody I know is voting for Donald Trump,’ and they think that that is evidence,” Pirro noted while insisting that the race between the two candidates is virtually tied.

Labor Day is typically seen as an important mile marker on the way toward the presidency. Pirro was responding to an article published by Politico that suggests Harris is leading Trump in swing states — including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada — as well as in Georgia, which voted for Biden in 2020. The polls also indicate Harris is ahead in Wisconsin, a state that has traditionally leaned Republican. Meanwhile, Trump is currently ahead of Harris in North Carolina.

Pirro also took issue with the Harris campaign’s decision to travel to New Jersey, Virginia and Minnesota this week, states that she said Trump had put “within reach for Republicans to win” instead of battleground states. Perhaps, she added, the campaign was visiting those states to “shore things up.”

The first debate between Harris and Trump is scheduled for Sept. 10. Rules for the debate have not yet been cleared by both campaigns, and in late August there were disagreements about whether or not the microphone of the candidate not speaking would be muted during the event.

Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications, said in a statement, “We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast.”

“Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” he continued. “We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button.”

You can watch the moment from “The Five” in the video above.