Brian Stelter Returns to CNN as Chief Media Analyst and ‘Reliable Sources’ Author

Brian Stelter is returning to CNN as chief media analyst and the author of the “Reliable Sources” newsletter, two years after being let go from the network.

Stelter founded the media newsletter in 2015 and intends to “reimagine” the digest’s content, which will officially relaunch on Sept. 9 after a brief hiatus.

Serving as CNN’s chief media analyst, a newly created role, Stelter will appear in on air programming and help develop digital content for the network, alongside his newsletter duties.

Stelter reintroduced himself to “Reliable Sources” readers in an email announcing his return.

“This is not going to be a ‘Back to the Future’ remake,” Stelter wrote. “The media industry has matured, CNN has evolved, and I have changed a lot since I signed off two years ago.”

“It will be different, because I am different,” he added.

Stelter exited the network in August 2022, shortly after Warner Bros. and Discovery merged, with David Zaslav appointing Chris Licht as CNN’s CEO. Licht also canceled the “Reliable Sources” TV program which had been on air since 1993.

Stelter recounted his experience, saying “I always scoffed at people who said ‘getting fired was the best thing that’s ever happened to me’ — until, well, it happened to me.”

“After 20+ years as a news junkie, I changed my habits and tuned out for a bit,” he said. “I experienced the news more like an everyday consumer, and in doing so, I learned a whole lot about the attention economy and the information ecosystem. I’m looking forward to sharing what I learned with you.”

This comes shortly after CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy exited the network, launching an independent media newsletter called Status.

“All the while I remained an avid reader of Reliable Sources, and especially admired Oliver Darcy’s fearless reportage, as well as his decision to launch Status last month,” Stelter said. “I’m rooting for Oliver and, as I have told him personally, I think we’re going to complement each other wonderfully.”