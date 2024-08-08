Oliver Darcy Departs CNN to Launch Independent Media Newsletter

Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media reporter, is exiting the network and launching an independent media newsletter which was announced on Thursday.

The newsletter called Status was rolled out on Thursday morning, with Darcy explaining the endeavor as a “definitive nightly briefing that informs readers about what is really happening in the corridors of media power. The first issue is set to appear on Monday.

Subscriptions to the newsletter start at $15 a month or $150 per year. There is also an option for an elite membership with benefits like private Zoom calls, available for $595 annually.

Darcy joined CNN in 2017 and has continued to scoop media industry news throughout his years with the network. The reporter helmed CNN’s free newsletter Reliable Sources, once Brian Stelter, who founded the newsletter, departed the network.

Reliable Sources will go on a summer hiatus but return in the fall with a new lead writer, a CNN spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

“Oliver has established himself as a tough but scrupulously fair leading voice in media reporting and commentary — never afraid to call it as he sees it,” CNN CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement. “He’s been a great shepherd of CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, and we wish him every success in his new entrepreneurial adventure.”

Status sets out to be similar to the content of Reliable Sources with a combination of both reporting and analysis. The subject matter will range from Silicon Valley to politics to AI technology embedding itself into the media industry.

“There will be no sugarcoating, no pulling punches, no sparing sensitive egos – just the unvarnished truth about the companies and individuals who shape our world,” Darcy wrote in the newsletter’s launch email.