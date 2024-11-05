Brian Williams’ election special “Election Night Live with Brian Williams” is live, but given that this is Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever election night special there may be some questions as to how to watch it. This will be a one-night special during which the longtime journalist will deliver election results, his analysis of presidential battle and more alongside special guests.

“After 41 years in the business—from local news to network shows to cable news—this feels like the next big thing. And the global marketplace of Amazon is a natural home for this first-of-its-kind venture,” Brian Williams said in a statement shared by Amazon. “Together we will follow the storyline on election night wherever it leads us.”

The program will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner with Jonathan Wald juggling as executive producer and showrunner.

Per Amazon, the live special will be available in English to Amazon customers in most countries where Prime Video is available, regardless if a they have a Prime subscription.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does Brian William’s election special come out/air?

Brian William’s election special will air on Prime Video on Election Day 2024 (Tuesday, Nov. 5) at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. You don’t need a Prime Video to watch but you do need an Amazon account.

Do you need a Prime subscription to watch the special?

No, the election special is free to stream to all. But you do need to have an Amazon account, so sign up with your email.

What time does Brian Williams’ election special start?

Brian Williams’ election special started at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on Prime Video.

Who are the special guests?

Guests on the special include Candy Crowley, James Carville, Abby Huntsman, Shepard Smith, Erin McPike, Dan Thompson, Lynn Vavreck and Adam Verdugo.

Watch the opening video