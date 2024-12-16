Panic in Hollywood’s LGBTQ Community: Some Weigh Emigration Ahead of 2nd Trump Term

Ellen DeGeneres has already moved to the U.K. and more stars like Laverne Cox consider leaving the U.S. behind

Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Trump, Laverne Cox (CREDIT: Getty Images/Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

Anxiety in the LGBTQ community is spiking as Donald Trump’s second term nears, with gay couples rushing to get married and others going so far as to leave the country, or at least contemplate such a drastic move. 

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi didn’t wait for Trump to be sworn in again before moving from California to the Cotswolds in the U.K. —  and they’re not alone.

Emmy-winning trans actress Laverne Cox confided to Variety that after the election, she and her friends are researching cities in Europe and the Caribbean for a place where they’ll feel safer.

 “I don’t want to be in too much fear, but I’m scared,” she said.

