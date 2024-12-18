MSNBC Viewers Still Haven’t Returned Post-Election – Will They Ever Come Back?

More than a month after the November election, MSNBC’s primetime audience — which dropped by half after Donald Trump’s victory — has still not returned. Will viewers come back after the inauguration when the reality of a second Trump term sets in, or has some of the audience abandoned the network for good, signaling a further shift away from traditional media?

Either way, the numbers are stark. MSNBC’s total primetime audience has fallen a shocking 55% from November 4 through December 15, according to the latest Nielsen figures released on Tuesday.

CNN has faced a similar drop, a 46.7% decrease, while Fox News has seen its primetime audience grow 10.7%,