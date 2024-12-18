MSNBC Viewers Still Haven’t Returned Post-Election – Will They Ever Come Back?

Ratings

The network’s primetime audience has dropped by half, and the viewership decline may underline a growing exodus to podcasts and YouTube

MSNBC POST-ELECTION RATINGS DECLINE
MSNBC's linear ratings have not recovered after Donald Trump's re-election. Growing distrust for personalities Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Rachel Maddow may be a factor. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

More than a month after the November election, MSNBC’s primetime audience — which dropped by half after Donald Trump’s victory — has still not returned. Will viewers come back after the inauguration when the reality of a second Trump term sets in, or has some of the audience abandoned the network for good, signaling a further shift away from traditional media?

Either way, the numbers are stark. MSNBC’s total primetime audience has fallen a shocking 55% from November 4 through December 15, according to the latest Nielsen figures released on Tuesday.

CNN has faced a similar drop, a 46.7% decrease, while Fox News has seen its primetime audience grow 10.7%,

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments