Kamala Harris Concedes 2024 Election, but Not ‘The Fight That Fueled This Campaign’ in Hopeful Speech | Video

Vice President Kamala Harris publicly conceded the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump in a hopeful press conference at her alma mater Howard University on Wednesday.

“My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” she said from Washington, D.C. “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

“I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it, but we must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” Harris continued. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.”

"Sometimes the fight takes awhile. That doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is don't ever give up."

“At the same time, in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a nation or party, but to the Constitution,” she added the day after Election Day 2024. “While I conceded the election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”

“The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people, a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best: That is a fight I will never give up,” Harris said. “I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions and aspirations, where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body and not have their government telling them what to do. We will never give up the fight to protect our schools and our streets from gun violence.”

“There is an adage: Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here’s the thing, America: If it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion stars,” she concluded. “The light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. May that work guide us, even in the face of setbacks, toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America.”

She mentions that she called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory.

Earlier on Wednesday, Harris/Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon celebrated their launch of a “first-rate, historic Presidential campaign in basically 90 days.” She also thanked her staff for staring “down unprecedented headwinds and obstacles that were largely out of our control. We knew this would be a margin of error race, and it was.”

While she described Harris’ loss as “unfathomably painful” and “hard,” O’Malley Dillon reiterated that “the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump presidency starts now.”

Though not every state has been officially called, Trump currently holds 292 electoral votes to Harris’ 224. You need 270 to win.

Before Harris took the stage on Wednesday, a medic was called to the DJ booth from over the speakers for an undisclosed reason. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST, but it began closer to 4:25 p.m. EST.

The audience booed only once, when Harris first mentioned her concession, and notably cheered when running mate Gov. Tim Walz entered the crowd just before Harris began speaking. She again walked out to Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”