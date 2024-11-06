How to Watch Kamala Harris’ Concession Speech Live

Vice President Kamala Harris will address the nation for the first time after conceding defeat to former President Donald Trump at her alma mater on Wednesday.

Supporters at Howard University in Washington D.C. waited for Harris to speak late last night, but when the election seemed out of reach, the vice president postponed the speech until this afternoon.

Harris called the President-elect Wednesday morning to officially concede the race and congratulate him on his win in the presidential race. According to a campaign memo to media, the vice president emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power to Trump, calling for him to be a president for “all Americans.”

For more on Harris’ concession speech live, keep reading.

Where will Harris deliver her concession speech?

The vice president will address supporters at her alma mater Howard University in Washington D.C. Harris graduated from the HBCU in 1986 and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, one of the “Divine Nine” historically Black sororities.

What time is the speech?

Harris’ speech will take place at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the speech?

All of the major cable news networks are expected to air the speech live, so you can expect to watch the speech on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CNN and MSNBC with a cable package.

Certain streaming services offer a live feed of cable networks, including CNN on Max and ABC News on Hulu. NBC News NOW is the network’s digital streaming offering.

Several outlets will offer livestreams on YouTube.

Is this the first time Harris has addressed the public since Election Night?

Yes. The vice president was scheduled to address supporters at Howard University late Tuesday night but canceled as her path to victory became nearly impossible. Instead, the campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond took the stage to address supporters.

Harris last posted encouraging voters to stay in line as polls closed nationwide.

What did Trump say in his victory speech?

The President-elect delivered his victory speech at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after winning key swing states North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. He officially surpassed 270 votes at 5:34 a.m. ET.

Trump attempted to strike a tone of unity, saying “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” he said. “It’s time to unite…success will bring us together.”

“This is a movement like nobody’s ever seen before and, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country,” he added. “We’re going to help our country heal.”

He also assured his voters that he would deliver on his campaign promises: “Promises made, promises kept.”