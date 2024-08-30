Charli xcx Boards Gregg Araki’s Thriller ‘I Want Your Sex’

Charli xcx has joined the cast of Gregg Araki’s upcoming thriller “I Want Your Sex.”

The film, which “blithely explores desire, domination, and fantasy” (according to the official release), will be her second live-action role after the upcoming “Faces of Death” movie from Legendary Entertainment and filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber. She previously provided voice work for “UglyDolls” and “The Angry Birds Movie.”

The singer joins Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman for Araki’s film, which features a script written by Araki and Karley Sciortino. Production begins in October in Los Angeles.

The official synopsis for “I Want Your Sex” (named after the iconic George Michael song) follows: “How far is too far? When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

Of course, Charli is no stranger to the world of film. Among other things, she contributed the song “Speed Drive” to the “Barbie” soundtrack, used in a key sequence, and co-composed the score to “Bottoms.” She wrote songs with Jack Antonoff for A24’s upcoming “Mother Mary” from filmmaker David Lowery and is also writing music for the upcoming A24 series “Overcompensating,” which will debut on Prime Video (she’s also executive producing). She’s also contributed to soundtracks including “The Fault in Our Stars” and (quite memorably) “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

“I Want Your Sex” is being produced by Seth Caplan, a past winner of the John Cassavetes Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, alongside Araki, Sciortino and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler. John Friedberg, Joanne Roberts Wiles and Courtney L. Cunniff will serve as executive producers for Black Bear, which will also fully finance the picture and represent international rights. CAA Media Finance is set to handle U.S. rights. Arlie Day and Mike Page are associate producing and casting the picture.

Charli is represented by CAA, Good World and Project Gold.