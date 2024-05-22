Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of the pop rock band Train, has died at age 58 after slipping and falling in the shower while he was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium. Colin’s mother reportedly shared the news of his death in an interview on Wednesday.

Colin’s friends found him after they returned to their home from their trip five days after his fall, according to reports.

Colin’s music career started young during his upbringing in New Port Beach, California, where he began playing the guitar when he was eight. He later attended USC, then transferred to Berklee College of Music in Boston. His music journey then took him Singapore after a couple of childhood friends — Jimmy Stafford and Rob Hotchkiss — invited him to write and play music.

The pals ended up shaping up what would become the group Apostles when they made the move to San Francisco. From that union, they’d nabbed a record deal and recorded their debut album Apostles in 1992. After the label dissipated, so did the group. But they came back together and added in new members Pat Monahan and Scott Underwood, who served as their lead singer and drummer.

Some of Train’s greatest hits were “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” “Get to Me,” “Calling All Angels,” “Cab” and more. They took home a Grammy for “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), and it landed on as the No. 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Colin left Train in 2003.

Before his death, Colin acted as the musical director for the Newport Beach Film Festival.