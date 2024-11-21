Cher Says Tina Turner Asked for Her Help During Ike’s Abuse: ‘Tell Me How You Left Him’

Tina Turner once asked Cher for advice about leaving her abusive marriage to Ike Turner, the “Believe” singer writes in her memoir “Cher: The Memoir, Part 1.” The Turners came onto Cher’s self-titled TV show twice, and on one visit, Tina asked Cher, “Tell me how you left him.”

The request came after Tina asked for help covering up a bruise. “One of the days we were shooting, she came to my room before we went on asking if I had some cover-up. She had a bruise on her arm she didn’t want showing on camera. I told her I had something that would work,” Cher writes.

“I looked at her and told her, ‘I just walked out and kept going,’” she continues.

Cher noted that the request from Tina reminded her of the one she once made to Lucille Ball when she wanted to leave Sonny Bono. “I called Lucille Ball to ask for her advice. I told her, ‘Lucy, I want to leave Sonny and you’re the only one I know that’s ever been in this same situation. What should I do?’”

“Lucy and her husband had also become famous working together as stars on TV. And he was a huge womanizer too. Then Lucy had left him,” she writes.

Tina Turner was open about the abusive dynamic with her husband in both of her memoirs, and the story inspired the 1993 movie “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” starring Angela Bassestt. The Turners appeared on “Cher” in April 1975, and Tina left Ike for good the following year.

