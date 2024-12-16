Chris Cuomo Re-Ups With NewsNation in Multiyear Contract

Chris Cuomo has re-upped his contract with NewsNation to anchor “Cuomo,” the highest-rated show on the Nexstar cable news network. NewsNation announced the signing on Monday in a press release.

“Chris is a one-of-a-kind talent whose unrivaled analysis and commentary has helped grow the audience at NewsNation and strengthen our brand,” Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s networks division, said in a statement. “He believes strongly in NewsNation’s mission of delivering ‘News for All Americans’ and we are extremely pleased that he will remain a staple of the network’s primetime lineup.”

Of his new contract, Cuomo said: “Of course I am staying. Where else but NewsNation can you expose the game instead of being forced to play? Let’s get after it!”

Cuomo was fired from CNN in 2021 following reports that he helped defend his older brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations. He joined NewsNation in 2022 to host the 8 p.m. primetime slot.

NewsNation opened a New York studio last year and says it is experiencing steady, double-digit growth despite lagging far behind established cable networks in ratings. Executives say the venture is profitable because it leverages local Nexstar resources.