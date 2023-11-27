Chris Evans Says Reports of Original Avengers Returning for Future Movie Is ‘News to Me’

“No one’s spoken to me about it,” the actor tells “The View”

chris-evans-captain-america
Marvel Studios

Despite a report earlier this month that Marvel has considered bringing back the original six Avengers for a future project, at least one of those Avengers knows nothing about it. According to Chris Evans, no one has even mentioned it to him.

The “Captain America” actor appeared on “The View” on Monday morning in partnership with pet food company Jinx and, when asked directly about the idea of returning with his former co-stars, he first had a laugh at how often that idea seems to spread around.

“You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” Evans said. “I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlet [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!”

But, as always, Evans noted that Steve Rogers is a character he holds in his heart dearly, and that he’s not closed off to the idea of returning, but would only do it for the right story.

“No one’s spoken to me about it,” Evans said. “And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Still, back in April, Evans did concede that “there’s more Steve Rogers stories to tell.”

“The View” airs at 11 a.m. ET daily on ABC.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

