Christian Siriano’s Team Creates Face Masks for New York Health Workers

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has stepped up to aid healthcare workers who are facing a shortage of masks during the coronavirus crisis by volunteering his team to help fill the void.
“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” the “Project Runway” alum tweeted Friday night.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo accepted Siriano’s pledge and called for others to follow suit. “We’re in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!” he replied.
By Friday night, the designer was tweeting videos of prototypes, seen below.
We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT
“Prototypes are happening,” Siriano tweeted along with another photo before adding there will be “more updates by next week.”
And Siriano made good on his promise. But late Saturday afternoon, he gave an update to his Twitter followers, writing, “Thanks everyone for all the support. We are making waves and working on getting approvals before we start anything. It’s very important before anyone does anything to help, please make sure what you are making is safe and hopefully FDA approved. We must be smart.”
Friday, Cuomo mandated all non-essential workers stay home, as the city and country at large fight the pandemic.
As of mid-day Saturday, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York State has passed 10,000, with more than 40 fatalities. Most cases in the state are found in New York City, at over 6,000, according to ABC7NY.
