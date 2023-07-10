The 10 remaining “Claim to Fame” contestants are competing to save face — literally.

In the first team challenge of the ABC reality competition series’ second season, each player has had their face duplicated on a giant ball, as you can see in the sneak peek of Monday’s episode above. As hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas explain, they’ve each got to save their own ball from being tagged by paintballs, or they’re out. Slingshots are also involved.

The game show from Kinetic Content, the company behind reality hits “Love Is Blind” and “Married at First Sight,” has unfamous relatives of celebrities living together as they try to guess each other’s connections to the rich and famous in hopes of winning a $100,000 prize.

Last week, Carly, who Hugo correctly guessed was related to Tom Hanks, had a viral meltdown as she protested her early elimination.

Hugo, who others have guessed is related to Elon Musk, is one of the 10 contestants still in the game.

Now in its second season, “Claim to Fame” airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET., with episodes streaming Tuesdays on Hulu.

Watch the exclusive preview clip of this week’s paintball contest in the video above.