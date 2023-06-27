Tom Hank’s niece Carly Reeves broke down into a tearful tantrum after becoming the first contestant eliminated Monday on ABC’s reality series “Claim to Fame.”

During Season 2’s inaugural guess-off segment, where participants have the opportunity to choose a contestant and guess their “claim to fame,” Reeve’s fellow contestant Hugo correctly identified her Oscar-winning uncle thanks to a clue wall that included the iconic “Forrest Gump” park bench. Shocked and confused, Reeves angrily expressed her disappointment in leaving on Episode one — and in Hugo, who she said she helped with clues.

“I didn’t realize he was gonna pick me,” Reeves said, turning her attention to Hugo. “I was not expecting this at all. I helped you, Hugo. I freaking helped you. I gave you clues, and if any of them are right, I swear I hope you go home because of that.”

Hugo scoffed at Reeves’ exclamation and laughed before covering his face with his hands. Still sobbing, Reeves admitted Hugo “played smart.” As hosts Frankie and Kevin Jonas sent Reeves to her room to pack up her belongings, she sent herself into a spiral of exploding emotions.

“These freaking clues are so freaking obvious,” Reeves screamed, while she packed her bags. “I didn’t even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time! I should be here longer!”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves shared that she “overreacted a little bit.”

“I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants,” Reeves said. “I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That’s just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

Now in its second season, “Claim to Fame” airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the full clip below.