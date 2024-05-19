CNN’s Alice Stewart Remembered by Jake Tapper, Megyn Kelly and More Media Colleagues After Sudden Death: ‘Beloved and Gifted’

CNN’s Alice Stewart has been remembered as a “beloved and gifted commentator” by her colleague Jake Tapper, who tweeted, “We are all gutted” by her loss. Tapper was far from the only person surprised and devastated by Stewart’s death.

Stewart’s death has been keenly felt by her colleagues at CNN. As Kaitlin Collins put it, “Just devastating news about our colleague Alice Stewart. She will always be remembered by her kindness above all.”

Former network anchor Poppy Harlow said, “Sending my love and support to Alice Stewart’s family tonight. She was a remarkable woman who I always loved having on our shows. She was whip smart, deeply thoughtful, and always kind. She will be so missed.”

David Axelrod wrote, “I’m devastated by the news of Alice Stewart’s untimely passing. We were colleagues at @CNN and on the senior advisory board of the ⁦ @HarvardIOP⁩. You’d be hard put to find a nicer, kinder person. She will be missed by all who knew her.”

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted, “I’m very sad about this news. Alice was kind, decent, hard-working and a woman whose faith sustained her. She was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions. May she rest in peace.”

“My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart,” Jim Acosta shared. “We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign. We spent so many weekends talking politics with the wonderful @MariaTCardona – they always spoke so passionately but with kindness and civility. Alice was my friend and I loved her. RIP.”

Dana Bash described Stewart as “a woman’s woman” and added that she “brought kindness and support along with smarts and expertise. I met her in Iowa in 2007 covering the Huckabee presidential campaign and worked with her in politics before I got to call her a CNN colleague. I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Wolf Blitzer, who hosted Stewart on “The Situation Room” on Friday, tweeted, “I’m so sad that my friend and @CNN colleague @AliceStewartDC has passed away. It was only yesterday when she joined Maria Cardona and me for her always excellent political analysis. She was a very special person and we will miss her. May she Rest In Peace and may her Memory Be A Blessing.

Several people who encountered Stewart professionally noted that she had the ability to agree—and disagree—graciously. As Keith Boykin tweeted, “I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of @CNN political commentator Alice Stewart. Alice and I worked together at CNN for years, and she was my favorite Republican. We disagreed on nearly every issue, but she was always civil and respectful. May she rest in peace.”

Former Sen. Doug Jones echoed Boykin’s sentiment. He wrote, “I am shocked and saddened over the death of Alice Stewart. We were on a number of CNN panels together and she was always so gracious to me and her interactions with everyone regardless of which side of the political aisle they were on. She believed we can disagree while still being civil. We need more of that these days.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also tweeted about Stewart. He wrote, “I am stunned and saddened by the news of Alice Stewart’s passing. She was a political pro and a wonderfully nice person to just have a conversation with on any topic. I will miss Alice and will pray for her family.”

Political commentator Megyn Kelly added, “So sad to hear this. Alice came on the Kelly File many times and she was always smart, kind, savvy and had a way of humanizing politics and politicians. I’m so sad for her family, and for us. May she rest in peace.”