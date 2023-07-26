Comcast Contends With Peacock Losses, Labor Unrest and Cord Cutting | Analysis

WrapPRO is free this week. See the inside scoops, expert analysis and exclusive data subscribers get daily. Click here for more information.

Comcast investors will get a closer look Thursday at Mike Cavanagh and Brian Roberts’ strategy for getting Peacock to profitability and revamping NBCUniversal’s leadership as the cable company reports its second-quarter earnings.

Over the last several months, that strategy has been complicated not only by the existential threat of cord-cutting in the traditional TV business but also the historic double strike by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America.

The direct effects of the labor dispute won’t be visible in the quarter’s results, which ended in June before talks between the studios and SAG-AFTRA broke down.