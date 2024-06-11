Ben Potter, YouTuber Known as Comicstorian, Dies at 40 in ‘Unfortunate Accident’

Ben Potter, the YouTuber commonly known as Comicstorian, died on Saturday, June 8, in what his wife said was “an unfortunate accident.” The content creator, whose main account has more than 3 million subscribers, was 40 years old.

His death was mourned by many from the greater community of comic book fans and beyond, including condolences from toy company Funko, actor and Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr., writer and artist Jimmy Palmiotti, writer Robert Venditti, voiceover actress Susan Eisenberg and more.

Potter’s wife, Nathalie, shared the news of his death in a lengthy post on social media. She wrote, “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were OK. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

“He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

“His [YouTube] channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube.”

“The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now,” she concluded.

His last Comicstorian video was published just three days ago.

After years of running Comicstorian, Potter had the opportunity to write a backup story for Valiant’s “Bloodshot #12” comic. He spoke about the “fun experience” in an interview with Comic Book Resources.

“The Valiant Universe has always been exciting to me because it only recently rebooted. We all love being a part of the history of DC and Marvel comics, learning how it all comes together or how our favorite superheroes team-up. But the issues you run into are that it’s just so long, so many little things have happened that are nearly impossible to research,” Potter explained.

“But the Valiant Universe takes the elements we love about those other brands and has only recently restarted. You can jump right to the beginning and be caught up with a solid month of reading.”

Several peers and fans of Potter’s shared their condolences online, following Nathalie’s post. One person tweeting at @heavyspoilers wrote “Incredibly heart breaking, Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Devastating news. Rest in peace.”

There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever https://t.co/xAxvwCOcEo pic.twitter.com/cHML9lzW7y — Hassan Khadair (@HassanKhadair) June 10, 2024

Content creator Delright added, “I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. I didn’t know Benny long but from the short time we were friends I could tell he was a genuinely great person and individual. He was one of the best parts of the platform. Never shied away from showing how passionate he was about things he was genuinely interested in. I’m very thankful for the time I knew him.”