The costume designers responsible for the punk couture of “Cruella,” the designer wear in “House of Gucci” and the film noir visions of “Nightmare Alley” have been nominated for the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, the guild announced on Wednesday.

Sixteen films, 20 television programs and five short-form projects were nominated in the eight CDG Awards categories, with winners scheduled to be announced at an in-person ceremony on Wednesday, March 9 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

In the Excellence in Period Film category, “House of Gucci,” “Cruella” and “Nightmare Alley” will be competing against “Cyrano” and “West Side Story.”

The Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category will find “Dune” squaring off against “The Green Knight,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Suicide Squad.” And nominees for Excellence in Contemporary Film were “Coming 2 America,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “No Time to Die” and “Zola.”

Television nominees include “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Loki,” “Emily in Paris,” “Squid Game,” “The Great,” “WandaVision” and “Annie Live!” “What We Do in the Shadows” was nominated in two separate categories, Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television and Excellence in Period Television.

In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. Last year, all five Oscar nominees had also been recognized by the CDG, three from the period category and two from the fantasy one.

The nominees are:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

In The Heights – Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

House of Gucci – Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 – Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid’s Tale: Nightshade – Debra Hanson

Loki: Journey into Mystery – Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: Gail – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Family – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: French Revolution – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: Pilot – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself – Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: VIPS – Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days – Sharon Long

Halston: Becoming Halston – Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre – Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund