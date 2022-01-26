AWARDS BEAT
The costume designers responsible for the punk couture of “Cruella,” the designer wear in “House of Gucci” and the film noir visions of “Nightmare Alley” have been nominated for the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, the guild announced on Wednesday.
Sixteen films, 20 television programs and five short-form projects were nominated in the eight CDG Awards categories, with winners scheduled to be announced at an in-person ceremony on Wednesday, March 9 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
In the Excellence in Period Film category, “House of Gucci,” “Cruella” and “Nightmare Alley” will be competing against “Cyrano” and “West Side Story.”
The Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category will find “Dune” squaring off against “The Green Knight,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Suicide Squad.” And nominees for Excellence in Contemporary Film were “Coming 2 America,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “No Time to Die” and “Zola.”
Television nominees include “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Loki,” “Emily in Paris,” “Squid Game,” “The Great,” “WandaVision” and “Annie Live!” “What We Do in the Shadows” was nominated in two separate categories, Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television and Excellence in Period Television.
In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. Last year, all five Oscar nominees had also been recognized by the CDG, three from the period category and two from the fantasy one.
The nominees are:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska
The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays
The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter
Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson
In The Heights – Mitchell Travers
No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb
Zola – Derica Cole Washington
Excellence in Period Film
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran
House of Gucci – Janty Yates
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 – Shawna Trpcic
The Handmaid’s Tale: Nightshade – Debra Hanson
Loki: Journey into Mystery – Christine Wada
What We Do in the Shadows: Gail – Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Family – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: French Revolution – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob – Heidi Bivens
Hacks: Pilot – Kathleen Felix-Hager
Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself – Meghan Kasperlik
Squid Game: VIPS – Cho Sang-kyung
Excellence in Period Television
The Great: Seven Days – Sharon Long
Halston: Becoming Halston – Jeriana San Juan
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer
WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Mayes C. Rubeo
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre – Laura Montgomery
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa
Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi
Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line
Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart
Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz
Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund