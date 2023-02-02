Dan Aykroyd will host the six-part comedic docuseries “A History of the World in Six Glasses” on Fox Nation beginning in January 2024, network president Jason Klarman said Thursday.

The series, which will feature Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt, will examine the origin and cultural impact of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and soda.

“I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages,” Klarman said in a statement.

Aykroyd, who won an Emmy for his comedy writing for “Saturday Night Live” in 1977, has starred in films including “The Blues Brothers,” “Ghostbusters,” “Coneheads,” “JFK” and “Driving Miss Daisy.”

The Canadian-born co-founder of the House of Blues launched Crystal Head Vodka in 2007 with painter John Alexander. He was a part owner of several wineries in Canada’s Niagara Peninsula, but divested his shares in Diamond Estates Wineries in Dec. 2022.

Jim Belushi starred in the ABC sitcom “According to Jim” from 2001 to 2009. He was a regular on “SNL” from 1983 to 1985 and was nominated for a primetime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for his work on the sketch show.

Lovitz and Nealon also got their start on “SNL,” with Nealon landing an Emmy nomination for his writing on the sketch show in 1987. George Wendt is best known for his role as Norm on ’80s sitcom “Cheers,” which earned him six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor.