‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: Who Won Season 32?

This article contains spoilers for the Season 32 finale of “Dancing With the Stars”

For the first time in “Dancing With the Stars” history, five couples competed in a three-hour finale on Tuesday night with one redemption dance each and show-stopping, go-for-broke freestyle routines.

Celebs Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson and Jason Mraz danced their hearts out, with the competition coming down to Marvel star Gomez and Grammy-winning singer Mraz.

The star who took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy for S3ason 32 was 17-year-old Gomez, whose stunning, Spanish-themed freestyle at the end of the night cemented her, as one judge put it, as “the most captivating, charismatic dancer on this show.”

That left Mraz in second place, Madix in third, Lawson in fourth and Hannigan in fifth.

Xochitl Gomez celebrates winning Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. (CREDIT: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Redemption Dances

Gomez’s redemption dance was a perfectly scored Foxtrot, which Carrie Ann Inaba said was “breathtakingly beautiful” and Derek Hough described as “the epitome of grace and fluidity.”

Hannigan opened the show with a Salsa, which had Hough raving, “the improvement is insane!” Inaba gushed that the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star “wasn’t the same person” who initially earned 4s and 5s in the competition. The actress said it had been a “life-changing experience.”

Mraz and partner Daniella Karagach did an elegant Foxtrot to “Fly Me to the Moon” that Bruno Tonioli said was “pure, classic ballroom” and Hough said was “absolutely stellar.” Inaba told the singer that he needs to have a Las Vegas residency where he shows off his dance skills. The dance earned a perfect 60.

Charity Lawson (center) reacts to earning a perfect score for her redemption tango on the Season 32 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” (CREDIT: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Madix performed a Samba to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” that had Hough calling her “the Samba Queen,” while Tonioli dubbed her “Sexy Spice.” They both gave her a 10, but Inaba, who, thought the “Vanderpump Rules” star sometimes got ahead of the music, gave her a 9.

Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev’s redemption Tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla was “amazing,” raved Inaba, who still called out a mistake by the “Bachelorette” star. Hough said, “That was the best dance of the night so far. It was so strong, it was so intense.” It earned two 10s and a 9 from Inaba.

Freestyle Dances

Lawson’s “thrilling and spectacular” cheerleader-themed freestyle deserved to be part of the Super Bowl, Tonioli gushed, while Inaba exclaimed, “That’s how you do a freestyle!” The dance earned all 10s from the judges.

Ariana Madix performed a freestyle to “Run the World [Girls]” by Beyoncé” that earned 10s from all three judges. (CREDIT: Disney/ABC)

Mraz’s freestyle was a fast-paced Lindy Hop-inspired dance set to “Happy” by C2C that got both the audiences and the judges on their feet. Tonioli pronounced the dance, which earned all 10s, an “exciting, uplifting extravaganza” and Hough praised it as “phenomenal.”

Madix also earned all 10s for her freestyle to “Run the World [Girls]” by Beyoncé” and “Level Up” by Ciara. Hough dubbed it “unbelievable” and Inaba was on her feet to say, “That’s what an empowered woman looks like.”

Hannigan’s fantasy freestyle was set to Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” and “Papi” by Jennifer Lopez. It included lifts and flips and a nod to the actress’ famous “this one time in band camp,” line from “American Pie.” Tonioli, who told her she was “the people’s champion,” gave the actress her first and only 10 of the competition. It was extra sweet because Hannigan previously told TheWrap she was “never going to get a 10.”

Season 31’s champs Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio returned with a new dance on the Season 32 finale. (CREDIT: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Season 31 champ Charli D’Amelio, who was 18 when she won, returned to perform a new routine with partner Mark Ballas to Rick James’ “Give It to Me Baby.”

Past contestant Lisa Vanderpump also stopped by to to root for fellow Bravo star Madix and to promote her new show, “Vanderpump Villa.”

In addition to the judges’ scores, points from last week were added to each contestant’s leaderboard ranking.

FINALE LEADERBOARD

Final Scores After Freestyle Dance

1. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: 120

2. Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: 118

3. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: 117

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: 117

5. Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: 104

Final Rankings

1. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

2. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

3. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

4. Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

5. Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber