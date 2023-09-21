‘Veep’ Star Matt Walsh Says He’s ‘Taking a Pause’ From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as ABC Mulls Season 32 Delay

Matt Walsh, best known for his work on “Veep,” has officially taken a step back from participating in this upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The news comes as ABC considers postponing the Season 32 premiere of its competition show, TheWrap has learned.

“I am taking a pause from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ until an agreement is made with the WGA,” Walsh said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal. I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at ‘DWTS’ who tolerated my dancing.”

Because “Dancing with the Stars” falls under the SAG Network Code agreement, talent are allowed to work on the series, an insider close to production told TheWrap. However, due to the rising pressure talent are receiving amidst the strikes, ABC is preparing to postpone the series. At the moment, “Dancing with the Stars” employs over 500 people.

On Wednesday, members of WGA picketed the rehearsal studio where the series is filmed. “A number of the contestants are SAG-AFTRA members, and we hope that they see us out here, respect our picket line, and have a check of conscience,” Melissa Blake, a WGA member and lot coordinator, told TheWrap at the time.

Walsh, the Emmy-winning comedian who is a founding member of the improv school the Upright Citizens Brigade, is one of 14 actors and celebrities who were set to compete in Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” As the series ramped up production for this upcoming season, all talent has been pressured to step away from the series out of solidarity to the WGA. Walsh, Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino have born the brunt of this public pressure.