Daniel Dae Kim will lead an all-star cast in a recreation of the original “The Adventures of Superman” radio serial during the second installment of DC FanDome, Warner Bros. announced Friday.

Kim will voice Superman in the one-hour production, which is being produced using original scripts recently found in Warner Bros. archives. The event is being held in support of The Creative Coalition, a Hollywood nonprofit that aims to address entertainment industry issues as well as urgent social issues.

Joining Kim in the production is Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), current Creative Coalition president Tim Daly (“Madam Secretary’), Jason Alexander, Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”), Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Sam Daly (“Hunters”), Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”), Giancarlo Esposito, Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor”), Jason Isaacs (“Star Trek: Discover”), Richard Kind (“American Dad”), Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”), CCH Pounder (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Yolonda Ross (“Black Lightning”), Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tamara Tunie (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Henry Winkler, Alfre Woodard, and Constance Zimmer (“House of Cards”).

Also Read: 'The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?

The performance of “The Adventures of Superman” will be available beginning on demand for 24 hours beginning Sept. 12 at 10:00 AM as part of DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, the second installment of the successful virtual Comic-Con alternative, which debuted in August. The event can be accessed at DCFanDome.com.

“We are thrilled to join comic fans and creators at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse to bring the original Superman to life and celebrate the arts,” The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk said in a statement. “We encourage Superman fans to learn more about The Creative Coalition’s mission to support the arts by visiting TheCreativeCoalition.org. We are grateful to Warner Bros. and DC for supporting that work.”

Airing from 1940-1951, “The Adventures of Superman” was notable for introducing several core concepts which have since become core elements of the Superman mythology. Among them were the iconic “Up in the sky! Look! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman!” catchphrase, the element kryptonite, and Superman’s friend Jimmy Olsen. The show is also widely credited with destroying the reputation of the Ku Klux Klan and causing membership to plummet, thanks to a 1946 storyline in which Superman took on the racist terrorist organization.

You can see a trailer for DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, below: