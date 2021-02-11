Daniel Kaluuya fully supports the decision not to recast T’Challa in the “Black Panther” franchise after the death of Chadwick Boseman, because he believes Boseman’s legacy outweighs that of the character he played.

During his appearance on The Ringer’s “Higher Learning” podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsey, Kaluuya said he believed Marvel’s decision was one of respect.

“I respect that position and think that’s out of respect to what that man gave all of us and what he stayed on Earth to allow us to experience,” Kaluuya said. “And quietly suffering and continuing to give through that suffering is a side of humanity that just don’t see often.”

Daniel Kaluuya said he felt it was more important to honor Boseman than T’Challa, adding, “So for me, the importance is not the Black Panther legacy, the importance is the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that’s a human being and a spirit that’s real, you feel me? How can we honor that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that’s a man that lived for us. He did it for us, our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It’s our duty to honor that man the way he honored us.”

During Disney’s Investor Day in December, Marvel chief Kevin Feige said the studio would not recast the role going forward. In November 2020, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso said in an interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin that Marvel would not use a digital double for the late actor, either.

Boseman died of cancer on August 28 at the age of 43. In a statement, Boseman’s family disclosed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and had been quietly battling the disease ever since.

You watch Kaluuya’s remarks above and check out the full episode of “Higher Learning” by clicking here.