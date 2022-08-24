A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless.

“If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”

Guy Ritchie, who previously directed Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” is set to direct the remake, with “Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo producing the film through their AGBO banner.

Dave Callaham (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) wrote the first draft of the script.

Disney’s 1997 animated “Hercules” film featured Tate Donovan voicing the title character, DeVito as Philoctetes the grumpy satyr, and James Woods as Hades.

DeVito currently produces and provides the voice of Satan on FX’s animated series “Little Demon,” which premieres with two episodes Wednesday night at 10 pm ET/PT. New episodes will drop weekly, and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.