‘Dark Matter’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

Apple TV+ is no stranger to a sci-fi adaptation of a popular novel and “Dark Matter” is their latest entry. The show follows a man (Joel Edgerton) who is pulled from his wife (Jennifer Connolly), family and reality by an alternate version of himself into a world filled with path-not-taken choices. He has to outsmart an alternate self and a world falling into chaos in order to get back home.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Dark Matter.”

When does “Dark Matter” come out?

“Dark Matter” premiered Wednesday, May 8, on Apple TV+.

Where is “Dark Matter” streaming?

“Dark Matters” streams exclusively on Apple TV+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes drop together on May 8 with each of the remaining seven releasing weekly on Wednesdays leading up to the finale on June 26. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: “Are You Happy in Your Life?” – Wednesday, May 8

Episode 2: “Trip of a Lifetime” – Wednesday, May 8

Episode 3: “The Box” – Wednesday, May 15

Episode 4: “The Corridor” – Wednesday, May 22

Episode 5: “Wordless” – Wednesday, May 29

Episode 6: “Superposition” – Wednesday, June 5

Episode 7: “In the Fires of Dead Stars” – Wednesday, June 12

Episode 8: “Jupiter” – Wednesday, June 19

Episode 9: “Entanglement” – Wednesday, June 26

What time do new episodes come out?

New episodes are typically released at midnight ET, so if you’re on the west coast you could watch the new episode as early as 9 p.m. PT.

What is “Dark Matter” about?

According to the official synopsis, “Dark Matter” follows a man stuck in an alternate reality trying to get back to his wife and world.

“Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

Who is in the “Dark Matter” cast?

Joel Edgerton stars as Jason Dessen with Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Vargas Dessen. Joining them are Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley.

Is “Dark Matter” based on a book?

Yes. The series is based on a book by Blake Crouch – who also serves as the series creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

Watch the trailer