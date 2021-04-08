Vice TV has set the premiere dates for “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 3 and spinoff “Dark Side of Football.” Both also now have (violent) trailers.

OK, so the sneak peek for “Football” is more of a teaser. While it may appear from the brief video that Joe Paterno and Penn State are being profiled, a spokesperson for Vice told TheWrap this first season will focus completely on professional football.

The third season of “Dark Side of the Ring” will debut on Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In that trailer, AEW wrestler Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE) reminds viewers that professional wrestling is not always “a children’s TV show on Saturday morning” — it’s sometimes “a fight.”

Then actor David Arquette gets awfully bloodied, admitting, “I was in over my head.”

As for legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette, he just wants to “do ‘The Happy Side of the Ring’ once in a while.”

“Dark Side of the Ring,” Vice’s most-watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day.

In addition to Moxley, Arquette and Cornette, Chris Jericho, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Eric Bischoff and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree, are also featured in the Season 3 trailer. The trailer tackles six subjects from the season’s 14-episode lineup: Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collision in Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid.

We’ll get more information about both Season 3’s participants and its subjects later this month, Vice TV said.

“Dark Side of Football,” the first expansion of the growing “Dark Side” franchise, will “explore the tension between America’s undying love of the game, and its ability to corrupt and damage those who live and die for it,” per Vice.

“Football” premieres Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with a great lead-in from Episode 2 of “Dark Side of the Ring.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” is a Vice Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave.

Evan Husney is an executive producer and writer on “Dark Side of the Ring,” while Jason Eisener is executive producer and director. Those two are also the series’ co-creators.

Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte and Lee Hoffman are also executive producers. Barry Davis is a producer.

Watch the “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 3 trailer via the video above, and the “Dark Side of Football” trailer below.