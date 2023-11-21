Dave Filoni Promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, the executive revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

President Kathleen Kennedy will continue leading the company. Filoni will now work more closely with Kennedy and veteran producer and head of development Carrie Beck to create and oversee the next generation of “Star Wars” shows and films.

“In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on,” Filoni said. “When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

“I’m not telling people what to do,” Filoni added. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

In her ongoing role as Lucasfilm president, Kennedy will continue to lead the entire company. Beck will focus on bringing in new storytellers into the “Star Wars” universe. Meanwhile, Filoni will provide feedback and guidance on “Star Wars” narratives and storytelling.

After dedicating over a decade to shaping “Star Wars” animation through shows like the galactic rebel adventure “Rebels,” Filoni began gradually immersing himself in the world of live-action filmmaking. He took on a hands-on producer role for the first ever live-action “Star Wars” serial “The Mandalorian,” as well as its spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett,” collaborating closely with director Jon Favreau to bring these slice-of-life stories from a galaxy far, far away to the small screen.

Dave Filoni first broke out in the “Star Wars” universe nearly twenty years prior as a promising young talent tapped by George Lucas to extend the sci-fi saga into animated territory through the groundbreaking “Clone Wars” series.

Filoni’s most recent series “Ahsoka,” recently wrapped its first season 8 episode run on Disney Plus. The show centered on Rosario Dawson’s Jedi grappling with her legacy of being trained by Anakin Skywalker, the mentor who became Darth Vader.