David Ayer to Direct ‘Heart of the Beast’ for Paramount

David Ayer has signed on to direct “Heart of the Beast” for Paramount Pictures, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. “Heart of the Beast” centers on a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog who attempt to return to civilization after a catastrophic accident deep in the Alaskan wilderness.

Director Damien Chazelle and actress Olivia Hamilton are producing under their Wild Chickens Productions banner as part of their first-look deal with the studio. Ayer and Chris Long will produce alongside under their Cedar Park Entertainment banner.

Cameron Alexander, who wrote the screenplay, will executive produce. Richard Raymond is coproducing.

Ayer first broke out writing the hit “Training Day,” which starred Denzel Washington and garnered a Best Actor Oscar for Washington. Ayer’s other credits include “Suicide Squad” with Margot Robbie for DC and World War II tank drama “Fury” with Brad Pitt.

“Heart of the Beast” sees Oscar-winning filmmaker Chazelle take on his first full producer role since signing his deal with the studio.

