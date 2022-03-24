Lionsgate Promotes David Edwards to EVP of Global Marketing

Lionsgate has promoted David Edwards, who has been with the studio since 2012, to the role of executive vice president, Global Marketing.

He will oversee creative, digital and strategy for Lionsgate’s global motion picture marketing department and report to Marisa Liston, president of Global Marketing.

Edwards most recently served as senior vice president, Global Marketing Strategy, where he developed data-based marketing strategies, led campaign execution and oversaw content production for campaigns for films such as “La La Land,” “The Hunger Games” franchise, “Wonder,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Knives Out.”

He is currently working on “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” “Borderlands,” “About My Father,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and an untitled Adele Lim comedy project.

“David is one of the most talented and thoughtful marketing executives I have ever met. His strategic approach and impeccable instincts are born from his endless curiosity and wealth of experience,” Liston said. “Not to mention he is truly a fan of cinema. I am incredibly lucky to have him as a partner and I am thrilled to recognize his work with this promotion.”

Edwards’ award-winning work has included responsibility for digital and strategic marketing efforts across all of the studio’s tentpole franchises and major theatrical film releases since 2012. He spearheaded marketing strategy for the “John Wick” franchise and “Knives Out.” Other campaigns in which he was instrumental include “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” films, “A Simple Favor,” “The Expendables” franchise, “Sicario” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Before joining Lionsgate, Edwards worked at Beverly Hills-based social media and digital creative agency Digital Media Management. While there, he helped to establish the agency’s theatrical film marketing division, working on creative social media campaigns across multiple studio clients. Edwards began his career as a freelance designer, video editor and event producer in the San Diego area, having graduated from San Diego State University in 2007 with a B.S. in Film & New Media Production.