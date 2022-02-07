Michael Jackson Biopic Set at Lionsgate From John Logan and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has acquired the worldwide rights to “Michael,” an upcoming biopic based on the life and career of Michael Jackson.



Graham King, who produced the Oscar-winning Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” will produce the film with the executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain. Three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter John McClain, whose credits include “The Aviator” and “Gladiator,” will write the script.

“I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘Ali'; when combined with John, we couldn’t be in more extraordinary hands,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake said in a statement.

“I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen,” said King. “Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”



With over 400 million record sales over the course of his career and multiple generation-defining hits, Jackson has cemented a legacy as one of the most influential musicians of all time, yet was surrounded by claims of child sexual abuse for which he was charged in 2003 and later acquitted. Jackson denied all wrongdoing until his death in 2009, and the allegations became the basis for a polarizing 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” that led to a lawsuit from Jackson’s family.



In the press release announcing the film, Lionsgate described “Michael” as a film that will “give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”



“Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema,” said Katherine Jackson, the singer’s mother. “As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”