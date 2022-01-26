Lionsgate Explores Last-Minute Acquisition of Ailing STX Entertainment

Lionsgate is exploring acquiring some or all of STX Entertainment after the “Hustlers” studio already was in the midst of a planned sale to Najafi Companies for $173 million, individuals with knowledge told TheWrap.

Reps for both Lionsgate and STX declined to comment.

The purchase agreement from Najafi included a 45-day “go-shop period” which allowed Eros to solicit other proposals for 45 days, and the $173 million also included absorbing $148 million in debt. STX would pay a $4.5 million termination fee if the deal with Najafi doesn’t go through. Prior to the Najafi sale, the studio had attempted to sell its library of films in order to recoup debt, and is nearing a February deadline to repay its creditors.

Robert Simonds’ STX Entertainment, which is behind hits such as “Greenland” and “Bad Moms,” merged with Eros as ErosSTX in 2020 following a studio record $319 million box office cume fueled by 2019 hits like “Hustlers” and “The Upside.”





But the company also released several flops in 2019 including “UglyDolls” ($20 million domestic) and was hit hard by the pandemic amidst production delays and a lack of interest from audience in the few films that were released. ErosSTX grossed just $8.8 million from four films in 2021, with $6 million coming from the overseas gross of the true story Guantanamo Bay drama “The Mauritanian.”

Lionsgate has been suggested for years as an M&A target for years, and in November they announced they were exploring the sale of its premium cable outlet and streaming service Starz.

Variety first reported the news.