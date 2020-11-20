David Guillod has been accused yet again of assault, this time by an unnamed woman who said the Hollywood producer attacked her when they were in high school.

According to a lawsuit filed on Thursday in New Jersey, the woman (who only identified herself as Jane Doe) said she encountered Guillod at a party in 1985, when she was 16 and he was 18. The woman said that she believed Guillod was intoxicated while at the party.

In the lawsuit, Doe said she talked to Guillod for about 10 minutes. A short time later, she decided to walk home and said that Guillod offered to walk her home.

During the walk, Doe said that they came upon a park that was “darker and more secluded” than any other part of the walk. That is when, Doe said, Guillod pushed her “down onto the grass, pulled her shorts down around her ankles, and forcefully pinned her shorts and legs down onto the ground using his knees, shins, and/or feet.”

Doe said that during this alleged attack, she screamed “Wait! Wait! Wait!” and “Stop! Stop! Stop!” at different times. She said the alleged attack lasted about a minute before Guillod became upset and stopped. Doe said that Guillod asked, “What is the problem?” before eventually leaving her.

The woman is suing for assault and battery, negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. She is seeking unspecified damages.

A rep for Guillod declined to comment.

Guillod was charged in June with 11 counts of sexual assault. They’re based on the accounts of four anonymous Jane Does for incidents that occurred in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $1 million bail. If convicted, Guillod faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison.

