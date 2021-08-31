DC FanDome 2 Scheduled for Mid-October

The second installment of DC FanDome has a date: Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ COVID-era virtual fan convention is happening on Saturday, Oct. 16. And yes, just like last year the whole thing is free to everyone.

DC Fandome 2021 will stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as well as on DCFanDome.com. And like the original 2021 event it will feature presentations promoting a range of DC Comics-related movies, TV shows and, of course, comic books.

Warner Bros. Pictures will debut a new trailer for “The Batman,” give the first looks at “Black Adam” and “The Flash,” and offer behind-the-scenes content for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” And for those who love animals, there will also be something related to “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Television will have a farewell tribute to “Supergirl,” celebrate 100 episodes of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” offer previews of the upcoming seasons of “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “sweet Tooth” and “Superman & Lois,” plus first looks at the upcoming drama “Naomi” and an upcoming episode of “Stargirl.”

In a separate presentation, HBO Max will treat fans to looks at the “Peacemaker” series and the limited event series “DMZ,” plus surprises and new stuff related to “Titans” and “Doom Patrol.”

Warner Bros. Animation will show off the upcoming limited series “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” and season three of “Harley Quinn,” along with an early look at “Batman: Caped Crusader” and a preview of “Young Justice: Phantoms.” Separately, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will show off the upcoming DC Animated Film “Injustice” and premiere the trailer for “Catwoman: Hunted,” both of which are produced in associated with Warner Bros. Animation.

And finally, DC FanDome will also showcase three upcoming new comics about Wonder Woman: “Wonder WOman Historia,” “Nubia and the Amazons,” and the new original graphic novel “Wonderful Women of the World.” DC Comics will also provide details about the Batman/”Fortnite” crossover, the upcoming “Batman: Fear State,” and much more.

Warner Bros. unveiled the first DC FanDome last summer after opting out of the virtual San Diego Comic-Con; Powered by the first “The Batman” footage and the hype of the Synder cut of “Justice League,” plus everyone being stuck at home during a pandemic, FanDome was a massive success, getting 22 million global views.