Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight Rises in ‘The Batman’ CinemaCon Footage

Warner Bros. debuted a new look at Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

It opened with what looks like chaos, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne walking through Gotham. From there, he rises, and Reeves promises an “emotional Batman movie” that we’ve never seen before.

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon also made appearances in the sneak peek. At the end, Pattinson’s Dark Knight absolutely destroys a villain in a fight scene.

“What the hell are you supposed to be?” one goon asks the Caped Crusader.

“I’m vengeance,” Batman says back.

The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler and John Turturro is playing Carmine Falcone. Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Jeffrey Wright is playing Commissioner Gordon, Peter Saarsgard is playing the role of Wasserman, while Jayme Lawson is set to star as well.

Reeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series. According to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ film will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective.

The film will hit theaters in 2022.