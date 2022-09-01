Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?

The official synopsis for the new movie follows: “Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund (Waltz) is deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens (Dafoe) – a sworn enemy he sent to prison years before. Max is on a mission to find and return Rachel Kidd (Brosnahan), the wife of a wealthy businessman, who as the story is told to Max, has been abducted by Buffalo Soldier Elijah Jones (Brandon Scott). Max is ultimately faced with a showdown to save honor.” Zounds!

The impressive cast for “Dead for a Dollar” also includes Warren Burke, Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater, Guy Burnet and Warren Burke, which is probably fitting considering Hill’s considerable standing and the fact that he hasn’t made a feature since 2016’s underrated indie “The Assignment.” Hill is arguably one of the greatest western filmmakers in modern times, with classics like “The Long Riders” and TV’s “Broken Trail,” alongside interesting experiments like “Geronimo: An American Legend” and Jeff Bridges’ take on “Wild Bill.” Even his more modern thrillers like “48 Hrs.” and “Extreme Prejudice” wrestle with western aesthetics and themes. In other words: any new Walter Hill movie is cause for celebration, a new Walter Hill western should probably shut down highways and involve a ticker-tape parade.

“Dead for a Dollar” will be in theaters on September 30, 2022, via Quiver.