Dick Pope, Acclaimed Cinematographer and Frequent Mike Leigh Collaborator, Dies at 77

Dick Pope, a British cinematographer best known for his collaborations with Mike Leigh, has passed away at the age of 77. The British Society of Cinematographers announced the news, but no cause of death was given.

In addition to his work with Leigh, which included “Naked,” “Secrets & Lies,” “Topsy-Turvy” and this year’s “Hard Truths,” Pope had collaborated with Christopher McQuarrie (on “The Way of the Gun”), Barry Levinson (“Man of the Year”), John Sayles (“Honeydripper”) and Richard Linklater (“Me and Orson Welles,” “Bernie”).

“Dick had a reputation for being a wonderful collaborator and someone who was passionate about the artform of cinematography,” the BSC wrote in remembrance. ”He was keen to embrace new technologies and ideas while also ensuring the skills and crafts of those that came before him weren’t lost. To this end Dick would guest tutor at schools such as the National Film and Television School.”

Pope was nominated for two Oscars in his career, for 2006’s “The Illusionist” and for 2014’s “Mr. Turner.”