Diddy to Face 120 New Sexual Assault, Trafficking Claims From Accusers

Sean “Diddy” Combs will soon be facing even more lawsuits from more than 100 new accusers, Tony Buzbee of Houston’s Buzbee Law Firm said in a press conference Tuesday.

Buzbee detailed some of the new accusations against the music mogul — which, again, include alleged sexual assault and abuse against both women and men. The new lawsuits will be filed within the next 30 days, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawyer’s statement to press included three instances of alleged sexual abuse against minors, all of which Buzbee claimed were corroborated, vetted and backed by evidence: “This individual, who was nine years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records. Other boys were there to audition as well. All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal.”

“Another instance, another minor told allegedly by Sean Combs that he would make him a star, but he needed a visit with him in private about it away from his parents. Once they were in a private area, allegedly, Mr. Combs made the victim perform oral sex upon him,” Buzbee continued. “Another incident, an individual, 15 years old at the time, flown to New York City to attend a party, was drugged and then taken into a private room, allegedly in the presence of Mr. Combs, where this female individual minor was raped. And then other individuals took turns raping her.”

Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff issued the following statement to TMZ following Buzbee’s press conference: “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. Mr. Buzbee has not yet filed a single case in any jurisdiction. Mr. Combs looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Over the weekend, Buzbee’s law firm indicated they were ready to represent over 50 different individuals with cases against Diddy (that final number raised to 120 on Tuesday). TheWrap has reached out to Buzbee for further comment.

“The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than 50 individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts. This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking,” the law firm wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous P.Diddy ‘Freak Off’ parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mind-boggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak.”

“I expect the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses. I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal. Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf,” the message continued. “If you know of an individual seeking assistance who was abused as described above, please don’t hesitate to encourage them to contact our Firm. The consultation is confidential.”

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on a federal indictment for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. His multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected and a trial date has not been set.