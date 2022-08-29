Dinesh D’Souza’s book version of “2000 Mules,” based on the film that makes widely debunked claims that people were paid to dump fraudulent ballots at collection boxes in key 2020 election states, was abruptly recalled by the publisher Monday, the eve of its release.

Regnery Publishing called the move a postponement due to a “publishing error” and said the book would be released in October. When asked, the publisher did not elaborate what kind of error caused the release to be delayed.

Whatever was deemed a “publishing error” in D’Souza’s book was surely already printed in possibly thousands of copies, however, which would have to be recalled. A Twitter user named Nancy Levine, a self-described author and freelancer, posted screenshots Monday of what she claims were recall notices from book vendors at major retailers.

🚨NEW: Publisher of @DineshDSouza's book 2000 MULES has issued a FULL RECALL. I received this image from a book vendor for Walmart. The book's election fraud premise has been widely debunked.



I've asked publisher @Regnery why it issued the full recall. Will report. #Publishing — Nancy Levine 🇺🇦 (@nancylevine) August 29, 2022

Regnery Publishing, which has a roster of conservative authors, cleared up the reason for the retail recall in a statement to TheWrap confirming the postponement.

“The original publication date was set to be August 30,2022. Due to a publishing error, the publication date of ‘2000 Mules’ has been postponed to October 25, 2022. We look forward to publishing ‘2000 Mules’ this Fall,” the publisher said.

D’Souza does not list any professional representatives and does not accept messages on social media.

“2000 Mules” puts forth a theory that hundreds of ballot-harvesting “mules,” paid by Democrat operatives, were detected using cellphone data that showed their proximity to drop-boxes on Election Day. The film as released on pay-per-view digital platforms, then began a theatrical run in May that grossed $1.4 million in the United States.