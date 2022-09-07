Dionne Harmon, fresh off a 2022 Emmy win as co-executive producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, has been upped to president of Jesse Collins Entertainment after 10 years with the company. She had served as executive vice president of JCE since 2021.

The promotion, announced on Wednesday by company founder and CEO Jesse Collins, gives Harmon oversight of all aspects of the company’s creative strategy and financial growth, the company said in a statement. She will report to Collins, the executive producer of all programming. He is an executive producer for the Grammy Awards and the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and produced the 2021 Oscars.

In an interview, Harmon told TheWrap she joined Jesse Collins Entertainment when the company was first starting out as primarily a producer of awards shows. However, she said she knew Collins wanted to grow JCE into a full-service production company that was “not in a box. Over the last 10 years it’s been really important to us to try to establish ourselves not only in specials but also in unscripted television and films as well,” she said.

In her years with JCE, Harmon, a Harvard graduate, served as the first Black female producer of the Emmy-nominated 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring The Weeknd, and took home a statuette at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards during the Labor Day weekend for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for her role as co-executive producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre and featuring Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent on NBC. The show’s production company credits include Jesse Collins Entertainment, Diversified Production Services (DPS) and Roc Nation.

Harmon’s other JCE credits include serving as the first Black female executive producer of the 2021 American Music Awards and was a co-producer of the 2021 Oscars. In front of the camera, she was featured on the Showtime documentary “The Show,” about putting together the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show during the pandemic, and has appeared in two episodes of the 2022 Peacock Docuseries “Earnin’ it: The NFL’s Forward Progress” with Mary J. Blige, Condoleezza Rice, Lindsay Vonn and others.

JCE’s other productions include “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Cardi Tries,” the American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and many others.