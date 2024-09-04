DirecTV Is Offering $20 Credit During Disney Carriage Dispute – Here’s How to Claim It

The programming blackout, which includes linear networks ESPN and ABC, began on Sunday

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

DirecTV is offering its more than 11 million subscribers a $20 credit as the satellite and pay TV giant is currently locked in a carriage dispute with The Walt Disney Company.

In order to claim the credit, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse customers can head to directv.com/tvpromise.

The programming blackout, which is impacting networks such as ABC and ESPN, began Sunday evening after the two parties failed to reach a new carriage deal before the current pact’s expiration.

“Our contract with Disney has expired,” the company said in a statement on its website. “We appreciate your patience while we negotiate to offer you more flexible channel lineups and all your shows and sports in one place.”

The Disney logo is displayed on the facade of the Disney Store in Paris
Once visiting DirecTV’s website to claim the $20 credit, customers will be asked to select their service and fill out their zip code and will then have to provide the email linked to their active DirecTV or DirecTV Stream account.

You must maintain an active account until the credit is applied, which could take up to two billing cycles.

In the meantime, DirecTV recommends that sports fans tune into their local Fox, CBS and NBC affiliates and Amazon’s Prime Video to keep up with the NFL action.

 “Chances are your favorite team won’t play Monday night until later in the season after we’ve had plenty of time to come to a new agreement,” DirecTV assured.

The affiliates and the Big Ten Network also offer college football games, which remain available on DirecTV, and Big 12 teams play on Fox, FS1 or other available channels. Though most ACC and SEC games are on Disney-owned channels, DirecTV noted that some are on the CW. The website includes the links to the full NFL and college football team schedules.

Meanwhile, Disney-owned local broadcast stations typically stream newscasts and other programming at the station websites and apps.

“ABC’s primetime series won’t begin to return with original episodes until the week of Sept. 17, so we’re pursuing every avenue to get your programming back as soon as possible,” DirecTV added.

