Disenchanted premieres Nov. 18 on Disney+ (Disney+)
Disney+
Disney+'s highly anticipated "Disenchanted" is finally back with old favorites and new villains alike.
After spending over 10 years in New York City, Giselle and Robert move to the suburban Monroeville after having a baby. As Giselle realizes the town isn't as magical as she hoped, she casts a spell that unleashes magic into the real world and puts herself and Andalasia in danger.
Here's a refresher on who plays who in the "Enchanted" sequel.
Disney+
Amy Adams as Giselle
Amy Adams stars as Giselle, a princess from the fairytale town of Andalasia who was suddenly transported to the streets of New York. After falling in love with Robert, Giselle decided to stay in the real world with Robert and her stepdaughter Morgan. After having a baby, the family moves to a suburban community and Giselle longs for the magic of Andalasia.
Besides "Enchanted," Adams has been in "Arrival," "American Hustle," "Man of Steel" and "Sharp Objects." She has been nominated for six Oscars.
Disney+
Patrick Dempsey as Robert
Patrick Dempsey returns as Robert, a New York lawyer who fell in love with Giselle. When the family opts for a suburban lifestyle, Robert realizes he will see more of the commuter train than his newborn baby.
Dempsey has previously starred in "Grey's Anatomy," "Bridget Jones's Baby" "Made of Honor" and "Sweet Home Alabama."
Disney+
Idina Menzel as Nancy
Idina Menzel reprises her role as Nancy, a New Yorker who moved to the magical world of Andalasia after beginning a relationship with Prince Edward. Nancy visits Giselle and Robert after their baby is born and Giselle confides in Nancy about missing her hometown.
You might have seen Menzel in "Uncut Gems," "Cinderella" and "Glee," and heard her voice in the "Frozen" franchise. She won a Tony award for "Wicked."
Disney+
James Marsden as Prince Edward
James Marsden returns as Prince Edward, a man of nobility from Andalasia who brought Nancy to live their after the pair fell in love. Though he was formerly betrothed to Giselle, Prince Edward and Nancy support the couple as their family as they move out of the city.
Marsden has had notable roles in "The Notebook," "27 Dresses," "Hairspray" and "X-Men." He recently acted in "Dead to Me" and "Westworld."
Disney+
Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan
Gabriella Baldacchino plays Morgan, Robert's daughter and Giselle's stepdaughter, who couldn't be less thrilled about the move out of the city and away from her friends.
Baldacchino has had roles in "Ask For Jane" and "The Conners."
Disney+
Maya Rudolph as Malvina
"Disenchanted" introduces Maya Rudolph as Malvina, the ringleader of suburban moms who transforms into an evil queen when Giselle unleashes a spell that lets magic creep into the real world.
Rudolph's most notable roles include "Bridesmaids," "SNL," "The Good Place" and "Loot."
Disney+
Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen
Yvette Nicole Brown plays Rosaleen, one of Malvina's sidekicks whose peppiness quickly turns wicked following Giselle's spell.
You might have seen her in "Community," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Bigshot."
Disney+
Jayma Mays as Ruby
Jayma Mays takes on the role of Ruby, Malvina's other accomplice.
Mays has previously been in "American Made," "Glee" and "The Smurfs."