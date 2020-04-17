“The Disney Family Singalong” was a dream come true for ABC on Thursday, scoring a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million total viewers, according to initial data from Nielsen. Those gaudy returns put ABC in first place in both the key demo and overall eyeballs for last night’s primetime.

You can watch the “Disney Family Singalong” performances given by Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Derek Hough, Josh Groban, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs here.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Disney Family Singalong” earned the above mentioned impressive 2.6 rating and 10.3 million viewer tally, plus a 13 share. At 9, “Station 19” posted a 1.3/6 and 7 million viewers. “How to Get Away With Murder” at 10 got a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 6.5 million. At 8 p.m., “Young Sheldon” put up a 1.0/5 and 9.3 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” at 8:30 had a 0.7/3 and 6.6 million viewers. At 9, “Mom” received a 0.8/4 and 7.1 million viewers. “Broke” at 9:30 took a 0.7/3 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10, “Tommy” managed a 0.5/3 and 5.2 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 2.8 million. Following a repeat, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8:30 p.m. got a 0.6/3 and 2.2 million viewers. At 9, “Will & Grace” had a 0.6/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9:30, the “Indebted” Season 1 finale settled for a 0.4/2 and 1.6 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” ended the network’s primetime block with a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.5. Fox had a 2 share and was fourth in viewers with 2.5 million. Univision had a 3 share and was fifth in viewers with 1.7 million.

For Fox, “Last Man Standing” at 8 p.m. received a 0.6/3 and 3.8 million viewers. The Tim Allen comedy was the only original show of the night, with repeats filling the rest of Fox’s lineup.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 469,000. At 8 p.m., “Katy Keene” managed a 0.1/0 and 526,00 viewers. At 9, the Season 2 premiere of “In the Dark” settled for a 0.1/0 and 411,00 viewers.