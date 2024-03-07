Disney Hotel Workers Seek $1 Million in Back Pay With Class Action Lawsuit for Labor Violations

The group of 100+ employees cites “deliberate” failure to provide proof of correct pay

Disneyland
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: A sign is posted at an entrance to Disneyland on September 30, 2020 in Anaheim, California. Disney is laying off 28,000 workers amid the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on theme parks. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A group of Disney hotel maintenance employees filed a class action lawsuit against the entertainment giant for underpaying them, as well as other labor law violations.

Filed in Orange County Superior Court Thursday, the complaint outlines that workers have to cover the cost of their own tools in addition to not getting paid the required double minimum wage and correct overtime rates. The suit seeks at least $1 million in back pay.

The group consists of almost 100 current and former maintenance engineers and 16 assistant maintenance engineer employees. The paperwork details that Disney “failed to itemize wage statements for failure to set the correct rate as required by the Wage Orders.”

Disney allegedly violated company policy by failing to provide paychecks immediately upon involuntary termination or within 72 hours of voluntary separation, paying final wages at location of employment nor including wages due in final paychecks, according to the documents.

Ron DeSantis and Bob Iger
Read Next
Disney's First Amendment Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis Dismissed by Judge

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed by Charlie Torres, an assistant maintenance engineer. 

TheWrap has reached out to Disney for comment.

Late last year, a class of female plaintiffs sued the Walt Disney Company over a gender pay gap. In December 2023, a Los Angeles judge certified the diverse group of workers in positions across the theme parks, record labels, movie production branch and home distribution arms among other units. A trial has been set for October of this year to unpack the discrimination lawsuit.

In October 2023, the California Supreme Court shot down an appeal from the conglomerate that challenged whether an Anaheim wage law covers its lowest-paid theme park employees. The California 4th District Court of Appeal ordered raises and back pay for “cast members” who work at the parks, which would greatly boost their income.

In the summer of 2023, hotel workers from the Hilton Anaheim, the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, the Hyatt Regency near LAX and the Hilton Irvine in Orange County went on strike for higher pay and better benefits. This round of walkouts was spurred when the workers’ contracts ended June 30.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Read Next
David Zaslav Says 'Every Day' of the Hollywood Strikes 'Was a Bad Day'

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.