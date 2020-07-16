Don Johnson, Chris Redd Join the Cast of Kenan Thompson’s NBC Sitcom

Don Johnson and Chris Redd have joined the cast of Kenan Thompson’s eponymous NBC sitcom, with Johnson replacing Andy Garcia as the “Saturday Night Live” star’s on-screen father-in-law.

“Kenan,” which was ordered to series last year under the title “The Kenan Show,” stars Thompson as “a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest.”

Johnson will play his father-in-law, Rick, and Redd will play his brother.

NBC picked up the comedy as part of its traditional development cycle for the 2019-20 season before announcing earlier in January that it would instead air as part of the upcoming 2020-21 season to accommodate Thompson’s workload as a main cast member on “SNL” and a judge on “Bring the Funny.”

“Kenan” is just one of a handful of new shows ordered by NBC this season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on pilot season earlier this year. It is set to premiere at midseason along with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock.”

Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers on the project alongside Thompson and writers Jackie Clarke and David Caspe.