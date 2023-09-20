The X account of Donald Trump Jr. was hacked Wednesday morning and a series of alarming and vulgar messages were posted to it, including one that said his father, former President Donald Trump, had passed away.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” one post read. “Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein,” another post said.

Other posts on the social media platform included “F—k Joe Biden,” referring to him as a “stupid ass” n-word and “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked.”

The hacked posts were taken down just before 9 A.M. ET, after being up on the site for around 30 minutes.

Donald Trump Jr.’s advisor and spokesperson Andrew Surabian confirmed in a post on the platform that the account was hacked.

Meanwhile, just minutes after Trump Jr.’s account posted the fake tweet about his father’s death, Trump himself was posting to his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“If I would have made that speech yesterday at the United Nations, for all of the World to see, including the HORRENDOUS delivery, I would have been run out of politics! An EMBARRASSMENT to our Country,” Trump wrote.