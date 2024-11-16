Trump Picks Campaign Media Team Head Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary

The 27-year-old previously served as assistant press secretary during the president-elect’s first term in office

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Friday that Karoline Leavitt, who served as the national press secretary for his 2024 campaign, will be his White House Press Secretary when he returns to Washington, D.C., next year.

The 27-year-old previously served as Assistant Press Secretary during Trump’s first term in office. She will be the youngest person to ever hold the position.

Trump, in a statement announcing his pick, said Leavitt did a “phenomenal job” leading his press team this year.

“Karoline is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump said. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt will be Trump’s fifth White House Press Secretary. During his first administration, Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany all served in the role.

The New Hampshire-native started as an intern in the Trump White House and worked her way up to assisting McEnany. Leavitt holds Bachelor’s degrees in politics and communications from Saint Anselm College.

While Trump was out of Washington, Leavitt ran for Congress in her home state in 2022; she won the GOP primary, but later lost the race to the incumbent Democratic representative.

Before getting into politics, Leavitt was a member of the media. She was a producer at WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire, an administrative assistant for Fox News Media and an associate producer at the New Hampshire Chronicle.

Leavitt’s own appointment comes after she helped Trump announce several other positions this week, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as the co-heads of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Sean Burch

Tech and business reporter • sean@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

Comments