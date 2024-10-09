Donald Trump calling himself a “truthful person” sparked a burst of laughter out of comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz.

“I’m basically a truthful person,” Trump told “Flagrant” hosts Schulz and Akaash Singh. At the time, the former president claimed his competitor Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly lied about him being against in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I’m against IVF … They know it’s untrue. So many different things,” Trump said as he listed what he believes to be lies told by Democrats and/or the media.

“The ‘bloodbath’; that was about the auto industry. China’s going to take all our auto business if we go all electric and all this stuff. The Head of the Union I said is a fool. He sold the union down,” Trump continued. “I’m doing great with it. You notice where the Teamsters like me. The workers like me … Even unions that have never been with a Republican before are endorsing me. I mean, it’s incredible. The Teamsters voted 61% in favor of Trump … the FBI would be in … I think almost everybody would be in favor. But they lie and say, and they know it’s a lie.”

In addition to the giggles and Trump failing to answer Schulz’s question about what he actually meant by saying he’s a “truthful person,” the group discussed a myriad of other topics, including the assassination attempts and personal matters, like how he raised his children.

While he admits the incident wasn’t “a good feeling,” he said he’s not afraid to be in public settings.

“I have an attitude — it’s interesting. It’s sort of, it is what it is. Does that make any sense to you guys? You do what you have to do,” Trump, who is scheduled to return to Butler, Pa. nearly three months after he was shot at, explained. “I felt it was important to go back. I guess a lot of people agreed with me ’cause it was over 108,000 people in the end. That’s a lot of people.”

On a lighter note, Trump opened up about teaching his well-to-do children the importance of ambition.

“I’ve seen a lot of wealthy families where the kids are, mostly don’t work out too well. Some don’t turn out to be bad kids, but they end up hating the father or the father maybe wanted him in business,” Trump shared. “I mean, I have one father that’s very competitive with his son. If the son were more successful than him, he’d hate it. He would be unhappy … My father was so proud of me. He was a successful guy. But my father wanted me to be more successful. He was so proud of all the things. I wish he could have seen what happened, because we did things. He was just a proud father. And I think most fathers are that way, but I’ve known many fathers that are very successful that didn’t want that broke up over their son’s success.”

He also called his former running mate Mike Pence, who stepped down from championing Trump as his veep in his second shot at presidency, “a shame.”

“He and I had a very good relationship,” Trump said, adding that he wouldn’t follow his political orders. “He couldn’t cross the line of doing what was right, in my opinion … I think he’s a good man. I think he’s unfortunately… I wish he would have had the stamina, maybe, the courage, maybe both, to go further because we have to have honest elections in our country and if we’re afraid to challenge an election, we’re in big trouble.